Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
0
Login/Sign Up
Products & Services
Specialties
Support & Contact
Shop
Ultrasound
C10-4ec Transducer
C10-4ec Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
C10-4ec Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips C10-4ec broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Broadband technology
10 - 4 MHz frequency range
Curved array type
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
10 - 4 MHz
Array Type
Tightly curved
Aperture
24.3 mm
Field of view
147°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Endocavitary applications, including vaginal and rectal
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
Yes
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - C10-4ec Broadband curved array transducer - Philips