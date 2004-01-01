Search terms

Lumify Micro-B Transducer Cable

Micro-B Transducer Cable

Lumify Micro-B Transducer Cable

Features
Detachable Cable

Micro-B Cable

The Micro-B Transducer Cable is detachable for easy replacement.

Compatibility

Cable

The Micro-B Transducer cable is compatible with all Lumify Portable Ultrasound Transducers

  • Detachable Cable
  • Compatibility
Specifications

Length
  • 1.75 m
Length
  • 1.75 m
Length
  • 1.75 m
