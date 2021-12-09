Extend your team without expanding it. Remote access with diagnostic confidence
Collaboration Live is the first integrated telemedicine tool with diagnostic quality. Securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device¹ allowing you to extend your team without expanding it. Give care team members access to on-demand experts for real-time remote clinical diagnosis with remote system control, decision support on complex exams and training on care protocols.¹ Now your team can finally be in multiple places at once, allowing you to enhance patient and staff experiences, improve workflow efficiencies and drive better outcomes.
Communication Platform for diagnostic tele-ultrasound
Collaboration Live is a communication platform embedded in EPIQ and Affiniti systems that enables an ultrasound user and a remote user to communicate or accept control of the system in real-time¹. Users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or compatible mobile device, giving you the flexibility to communicate from almost anywhere.
Extend access to care: communicate in real-time from anywhere
Whether in a hospital, clinic or remote satellite, office, Collaboration Live lets you remotely and securely communicate with your team and patients in the moment through the ultrasound system – wherever you are. In a 30 patient study, 100% of patients felt they had better access to healthcare through tele-health delivered with Collaboration Live.²
Extend consistency of care: standardization across your practice
Standardization helps you deliver quality care efficiently. Whether today is their first day on the job or they have years of experience, care team members need to provide quality care consistently. Achieve the same standard of care throughout your system with remote support for daily workflow, real-time guidance on complex exams and training on care protocols.
Extend capacity of care teams: expertise regardless of location
Deploy the right expertise when and where you need it. Remote guidance and diagnostic decision support allow you to eliminate time wasted in switching physical locations, as well as limit exposure to infectious patients, while increasing productivity and improving the experience for your care teams and patients.
Communication Platform for diagnostic tele-ultrasound
Collaboration Live is a communication platform embedded in EPIQ and Affiniti systems that enables an ultrasound user and a remote user to communicate or accept control of the system in real-time¹. Users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or compatible mobile device, giving you the flexibility to communicate from almost anywhere.
Extend access to care: communicate in real-time from anywhere
Whether in a hospital, clinic or remote satellite, office, Collaboration Live lets you remotely and securely communicate with your team and patients in the moment through the ultrasound system – wherever you are. In a 30 patient study, 100% of patients felt they had better access to healthcare through tele-health delivered with Collaboration Live.²
Extend consistency of care: standardization across your practice
Standardization helps you deliver quality care efficiently. Whether today is their first day on the job or they have years of experience, care team members need to provide quality care consistently. Achieve the same standard of care throughout your system with remote support for daily workflow, real-time guidance on complex exams and training on care protocols.
Extend capacity of care teams: expertise regardless of location
Deploy the right expertise when and where you need it. Remote guidance and diagnostic decision support allow you to eliminate time wasted in switching physical locations, as well as limit exposure to infectious patients, while increasing productivity and improving the experience for your care teams and patients.
On-demand answers to your challenges
Collaboration Live delivers real-world value
Remotely connect with staff in real time during an exam
Respond instantly to a question or concern from anywhere
Drive workflow efficiency through standardization
Save valuable personal protective equipment during a pandemic by remotely communicating
Provide real-time support for complex exams or remote staff training
“Collaboration Live can drive workflow efficiency… and it can expand our care to other outreach areas [where] sonographers are struggling.”
Dr. Pei-Ni Jone,
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado, Director of 3D, Echocardiography,
and Pediatric Cardiologist, Children’s Hospital Colorado
How do we organize resources, operations and workflow priorities to effectivelyincrease capacity/throughput and enhance patient diagnostic access?
How can Ienhance the patient and staff experiencewhile ensuring the right exam?
How can I prepare forthe new normal post-COVID-19?
How can we avoidmissed and delayed diagnoses which contribute to about10%of patient deaths?
A 30-patient study demonstrates major benefits of Collaboration Live
Collaboration Live enabled 100%of patient consultations to be conducted using tele-health2
100%of patients felt they had better access to healthcare through tele-health delivered with Collaboration Live2
Physician assessment found that90% of consultations were equivalent to an in-person visit2
“Collaboration Live can help assure that each patient receives the best care, regardless of location.”
Daisy Gonzales,
BS, RDMS, RVT, RMSKS, Lead Sonographer
Midstate Radiology Associates
Manage resources while providing a positive experience for patients
100% of patients in the study said they were satisfied with the quality of their care, and would use Collaboration Live for telemedicine again2
100%of patients felt they experienced a reduction in time and travel when Collaboration Live was used to deliver their healthcare2
As easy as 1, 2, 3
It’s simple for teams to get started with Collaboration Live.
Click the Collaboration Live icon on the ultrasound system to see which contacts are available.
Initiate a secure video, voice call or text chat with one click. Once connected, share the monitor.
Move the Collaboration Live window anywhere on the screen or minimize it entirely for a greater view of the screen.
¹Contract required. For use with Philips Affiniti or EPIQ ultrasound systems release 7.0.5 or higher. Collaboration Live with diagnostic quality and mobile access require 9.0 or higher. Remote control requires Windows device. Contact your local Philips representative for availability in your area.
²Prospective study of 30 subjects undergoing routine obstetric ultrasound imaging, New Mexico, USA. Michael S. Ruma, et al., The Use of a Novel Telemedicine Tool in Perinatology [abstract], 30th ISUOG World Congress, 2020. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
