Limb Lead Set AAMI Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Limb Lead Set AAMI Diagnostic ECG Cardiography shielded replacement

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Shielded banana post, limb lead set for PageWriter Touch/Trim, consisting of 2 limb leads, 8 color marked rings, 8 colored base rings, and instruction sheet.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 70 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • AAMI

