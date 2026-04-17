Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
0
Login/Sign Up
Products & Services
Specialties
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
ECG
Chest Lead Set IEC, Diagnostic ECG cardiography shielded replacement
Chest Lead Set IEC, Diagnostic ECG cardiography shielded replacement
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG
Chest Lead Set IEC, Diagnostic ECG cardiography shielded replacement
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG
Chest shielded lead set for pageWriter Touch/Trim, consisting of 3 chest leads, Banana post, 12 color marked rings, 3 brown rings, 3 banana adapters, 1 lead separator, and instruction sheet.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Chest
Lead Set Length
?
Shielded
Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
Alligator Clip
Color Coding
IEC
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
860284, 860286, 860287, 860288, 860290, 860297
Product Type
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
71 g
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Philips - Chest Lead Set - HC989803129181 - Philips