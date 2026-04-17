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Thermal Printer Paper cardiograph recording paper
Thermal Printer Paper cardiograph recording paper
Z-fold
Papers
Thermal Printer Paper cardiograph recording paper
Z-fold
Papers
StressVue thermal paper, Z-fold, red grid, no header
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(798.94 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(2.89 MB)
See all
Specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
21.6 cm x 27.9 cm (8.5" x 11")
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
860295
Product Category
Paper
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
CE Certified
No
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
798.94 KB
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
2.89 MB