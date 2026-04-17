Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863063, 863085, 863064, 863065, 863086, 863066, 863068, 863088, 863077, 63300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304, 863310, 863311, 863320, 863321, 863322, M8102A, M8105A, M3002A
Product Type
Combined Trunk Cable and Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.156 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 cable
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A