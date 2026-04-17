Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863063, 863085, 863064, 863065, 863086, 863066, 863068, 863088, 863077, 863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304, 863310, 863311, 863320, 863321, 863322, M8102A, M8105A, M3002A
Product Type
Combined Trunk Cable and Lead Set
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.136 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A