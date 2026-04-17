Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863070, 863073, 863074, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863081, 863082, 863276, 863278
Product Category
Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.120 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 box = 1 probe per bag
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A