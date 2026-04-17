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SureSigns Lithium Ion Battery Pack
SureSigns Lithium Ion Battery Pack
Battery
Batteries
SureSigns Lithium Ion Battery Pack
Battery
Batteries
SureSigns Li-ion battery pack
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Specifications
Accessories Battery
Technology
Lithium Ion
Rechargeable
Yes
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863067, 863068, 863069, 863070,863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086 , 863087, 863088 ,863283, 863317
Product Category
Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Battery
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
Package Weight
0.645 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 bag = 1 battery pack
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Related products
SureSigns VS4
Expand vital signs monitoring with Philips SureSigns VS4. Respond to changing patient conditions by choosing between frequent vitals and spot check mode. Prompt urgent action with QuickAlerts and simplify workflow with QuickCapture and QuickCheck tools.