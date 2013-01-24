Home
LNC MP-10 Philips dual Keyed Cable Adapter Cable

LNC MP-10 Philips dual Keyed Cable Masimo MP 10 Adapter Cable, SpO2 sensor

Adapter Cable

Adapter cable for connecting Masimo LNCS reusable sensors to Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Philips FAST - SpO2, and Masimo SET(R) Module and Multi-Measurement Server. Masimo, Masimo SET and Masimo LNOP and LNCS are registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .090 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo

