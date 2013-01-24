Home
Adult Solid gel Snap Electrode (foam) monitoring electrode Electrode

Adult Solid gel Snap Electrode (foam) monitoring electrode

Electrode

Disposable, foam, solid adhesive gel, snap electrode. Silver/Silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor. Sized for smaller adults. Rectangular, 32 mm x 41 mm; 30 per pack, 1500 electrodes/case; can be used with all Philips Adult ECG Monitoring; Shelf life: at least 6 months.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.720 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per pouch = 50 pouches per case = 1500 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Adult
Elecrode Size
  • 41 mm x 32 mm (1.6'' x 1.3'')
Elecrode Shape
  • Rectangle
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 5 to 30 C

