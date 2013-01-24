Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Adult Radiolucent Electrode (foam) solid gel Electrode

Adult Radiolucent Electrode (foam) solid gel monitoring electrode

Electrode

Find similar products

Disposable, radiolucent foam, solid adhesive gel electrode for use with X-ray procedures. Silver/Silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, non-metallic snap, pre-gelled; Oval shape, 43 mm x 36 mm size; 30 per pack, 600 electrodes/case; Sized for smaller adults; Shelf life: at least 6 months. Can be used with all Philips Adult ECG Monitoring.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M4735A, M3535A, M3536A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per pouch = 20 pouches per case = 600 electrodes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Radiolucent, Foam
Patient Application
  • Adult
Elecrode Shape
  • Oval
Elecrode Size
  • 36 mm x 41 mm (1.4'' x 1.6'')
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Temperature Range for Storage
  • ?

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand