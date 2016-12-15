Home
16 lead Kit Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

16 lead Kit IEC, Upgrade Kit 12-15/16

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

989803149181

Upgrade kit 12-15/16 shielded leads, for PageWriter Touch consisting of 4 chest leads, 4 banana post adapters, 4 shorting plugs, 2 lead separators, 5 colored clip rings, 5 color marked rings, white base rings, and 2 assembly instructions.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860284
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 210 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Number of Leads
  • 16
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC

