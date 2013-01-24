Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Pediatric Tab Electrode Diagnostic Electrode

Pediatric Tab Electrode Diagnostic Cardiograph electrode 1.38" x 9/16" (14mm X 34mm)

Electrode

Find similar products

Disposable Cardiography Diagnostic ECG Electrode. Pediatric tab style, solid gel electrode for resting ECG. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand