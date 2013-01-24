Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Infant/Child Key Accessories

Infant/Child Key FR3

Accessories

989803150031

Find similar products

The FR3 Infant/Child Key with tether is designed for use with the HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator when treating an infant or child who is under 55 lbs (25kgs) or 8 years old. Once the Infant/Child Key is inserted, the FR3 automatically reduces the defibrillation therapy to an appropriate level for children. Prescription required.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 0.113 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand