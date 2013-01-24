Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Bluetooth transceiver module Accessories

Bluetooth transceiver module FR3

Accessories

989803150081

Find similar products

Enables the Philips FR3 to transmit event data to a computer equipped with HeartStart Data Messenger and HeartStart Event Review, Event Review Pro or HeartStart Configure. FR3 protocol configurations settings can be changed and FR3's internal clock can be synchronized with another clock.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand