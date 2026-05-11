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NBP cuffs and accessories
Caps for Single Tube Cuff (10)
Caps for Single Tube Cuff (10)
Accessories
NBP cuffs and accessories
Caps for Single Tube Cuff (10)
Accessories
NBP cuffs and accessories
NIBP cuff caps, single hose
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Specifications
Product details
Product Category
NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.050 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 bag = 10 caps
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
Philips NIBP Cuffs
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Cuff Caps for Single Tube Cuff (10) Accessories - Philips