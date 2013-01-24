Chest lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs AAMI and IEC color coded, consisting of one 1 in 3 (Trident) lead (28" (70cm)), 12x2 colored rings, 3 brown base rings, 3 white base rings (both AAMI and IEC), 3 banana post adapters, 4 Trident Yoke lead description labels (V1-V3, V4-V6, C1-C3, C4-C6) and instructions for use. The Trident lead comes assembled with the lead separator.