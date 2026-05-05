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Gas measurements
tcpO2/tcpCO2 Membrane Kit for M1918B sensor
tcpO2/tcpCO2 Membrane Kit for M1918B sensor
Transcutaneous Gas Monitoring
Gas measurements
tcpO2/tcpCO2 Membrane Kit for M1918B sensor
Transcutaneous Gas Monitoring
Gas measurements
10 membranes, 10ml electrolyte, 2 sensor caps, 5 cleaning papers
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips tcpO2/tcpCO2 Accessory Kit for M1918A sensor Transcutaneous
(501.93 KB)
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Specifications
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1018A, M1918B
Product Category
Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Transcutaneous
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
0.360 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 kit
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1918B
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips tcpO2/tcpCO2 Accessory Kit for M1918A sensor Transcutaneous
PDF
|
501.93 KB
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