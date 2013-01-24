6 lead set snap shielded, AAMI multi colored wire, snap connectors, with detachable shield. Length 85 cm (34 inches), 1 pack = 1 lead set, to be used with Philips Instrument TRX4851A, M4841A Transceiver from IntelliVue Telemetry System M2601B (862108). Replaces parts 989803137282, 989803137281, 989803133911.