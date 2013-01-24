Class A USB patient data cable for PageWriter TC 70 (860315) Cardiograph with 5 pin instrument and 5 pin Patient Interface Module (PIM) socket. Length: 2m (6.6"). 1 cable = 1 sales unit.
