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Expression Wireless WECG Module
Expression Wireless WECG Module
ECG
ECG
Expression Wireless WECG Module
ECG
ECG
Features adjustable networks and can only be used with Expression 865214 and Essential 865353 MRI Patient Monitors. Built to order - 30 day lead time.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression, Philips MR
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.150 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.