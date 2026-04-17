Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3536A, M4735A
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1 sales unit = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
M1622A; M1624A; M1626A; M1671A; M1672A; M1673A; M1674A