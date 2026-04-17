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MR monitoring
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Box of 10, Adult, Disposable
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Box of 10, Adult, Disposable
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Box of 10, Adult, Disposable
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
Circumference range 27 to 36 cm compatible with 989803169411 MRI NIBP Hose. For use with Expression 865214, Precess 865323, Precess 3160 & Magnitude 3150M monitors.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
10/box
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
989803169411
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Package Weight
0.950 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.