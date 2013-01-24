Home
PW TC20 Long 10-Lead Patient Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

PW TC20 Long 10-Lead Patient IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Patient Cable 10 lead set, reusable, 3.8m (12.5') long. Grey wires, IEC color coded. The patient cable connects on one side to PageWriter TC20 Cardiograph 860332 and on the other side with a banana connector (with spring clip) to an ECG adapter/electrode. 1 piece cable design to split into a 2 limb leads combo, 2 x 3 chest leads combo, 2 limb leads combo. 1 sales unit = 1 reusable cable. *Not Available in USA or Canada

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860332
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 385 g
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Pediatric; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 3.8 m
Number of Leads
  • 10
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

