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MX40 Lithium Ion Battery
MX40 Lithium Ion Battery
Battery
Batteries
MX40 Lithium Ion Battery
Battery
Batteries
Rechargeable 3.7V battery for MX40. Shelf life 3 months, package of 1 battery.
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Specifications
Accessories Battery
Technology
Lithium Ion
Life Time
180
Power
3.7 volt
Rechargeable
Yes
Capacity
1900 MAH
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
865350, 865351
Product Category
Accessories
Product Type
Battery
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
Package Weight
.999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 battery
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
2 months
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Related products
IntelliVue MX40
The IntelliVue MX40 patient wearable monitor gives you technology, intelligent design, and innovative features you expect from Philips – in a device light enough and small enough to be comfortably worn by ambulatory patients.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - MX40 Lithium Ion Battery Battery - Philips