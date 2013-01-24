Home
FlexTEMP System, Sensor Sensor

FlexTEMP System, Sensor for 2nd generation Expression temperature systems

989803178171

Replacement FlexTEMP. Reusable Temperature Sensor for rectal and axillary application. The FlexTEMP sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This Sensor is designed to be used with the FlexTEMP System, Jacket. For the 2nd generation Expression 865214 temperature system. Not compatible with 1st generation disp. temp solution. Expression must be upgraded to 2013 Expression temperature.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.1364 kg in plastic container
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

