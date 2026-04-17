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MR monitoring
Single Patch ECG Electrodes (25)
Single Patch ECG Electrodes (25)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Single Patch ECG Electrodes (25)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Formerly referred to as Standard Quadtrode. Box of 25. Recommended to pair with the 989803193731, 989803193761, 989803152301, or 989803185461 ECG Cable.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
25/box
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric
Replaces Product
9303A and 9303N
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803193731
989803193761
989803152301
989803185461
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.510 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Quadtrode Box Box of 25, Replacement for 9303A and 9303N - Philips