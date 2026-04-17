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MR monitoring
Multiple Patch ECG Electrodes (25)
Multiple Patch ECG Electrodes (25)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Multiple Patch ECG Electrodes (25)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Formerly referred to as CV Quadtrode. Box of 25. Recommended to pair with the 989803193721, 989803193751, 989803176381, 989803170121, 989803152351, 989803185471, or 989803185451 ECG cable.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
25/box
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Adult/Pediatric
Replaces Product
9371A
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803193721
989803193751
989803176381
989803170121
989803152351
989803185471
989803185451
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
0.3 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.