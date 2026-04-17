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MR monitoring
Neonatal ECG Electrodes (25)
Neonatal ECG Electrodes (25)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Neonatal ECG Electrodes (25)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Formerly referred to as Neonatal Quadtrode. Box of 25. Recommended to pair with the 989803193741, 989803193771, 989803152331, or 989803185441 ECG Cable.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
25/box
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Neonatal
Replaces Product
9372A
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803193741
989803193771
989803152331
989803185441
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.448 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Neonatal Quadtrode Box Box of 25, Replacement for 9372A ECG - Philips