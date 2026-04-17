Non-MRI, USB strip-chart printer for the Expression Information Portal. Includes printer with USB cable, power adapter, and paper roll. Power cord not included. Optional printer for the Expression IP5 865471.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression IP5
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
2.72 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.