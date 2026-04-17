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ECG
5 lead ECG Adapter - Nihon Kohden
5 lead ECG Adapter - Nihon Kohden
Adapter
ECG
5 lead ECG Adapter - Nihon Kohden
Adapter
ECG
5 lead ECG trunk cable adapter, to connect Intellivue Philips 3 and 5 lead lead sets to Nihon Kohden monitoring trunk cables (such as JC-906P); AAMI/IEC color coding; 1 sales unit = 1 adapter
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Nihon Kohden
Product Type
Adapter
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 sales unit = 1 adapter
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
IntelliVue lead sets; 3 lead + 5 lead
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Philips - 5 lead ECG Adapter - Nihon Kohden Adapter - Philips