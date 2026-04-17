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MR monitoring
NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Adult Long
NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Adult Long
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
NIBP Cuff, Single Lumen Adult Long
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR monitoring
Circumference range 27.5- 36.0 cm. For use with 989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
Expresssion MR200
Use with Philips Supplies
989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.