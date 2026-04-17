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MR monitoring
Adult Pressure Interconnect Hose
Adult Pressure Interconnect Hose
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Adult Pressure Interconnect Hose
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Single-Lumen. For use with Adult, Pediatric, and Infant Expression MR NBP Cuffs (excluding Infant size 5).
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803182661
989803182641
989803182631
989803182621
989803182611
989803182581
989803182571
989803182561
989803182551
989803182541
989803182531
989803182521
989803182511
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.