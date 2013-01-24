Home
Multi-Care multi-patient use cuff, pediatric NBP accessories

Multi-Care multi-patient use cuff, pediatric

NBP accessories

The Philips 989803183321 Multi-Care non-invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a multi-patient pediatric cuff that can be re-used when cleaned according to hospital protocols, offering practical and economical benefits. Limb circumference 14–21.5 cm (5.5–8.5 in). Replacement for the M1875A.

Features
Strength and reliability

Subject to rigorous testing

Our Multi-Care cuffs are robust by design, allowing them to withstand the demands of hospital use. Samples of these cuffs are tested for durability, hook and loop durability, seam durability and burst resistance.
Reusable after cleaning and disinfection

Cuffs that are built to last

Our Multi-Care cuffs are an excellent choice for areas where the risk of cross-contamination is high, or where cuffs are subject to heavy soiling, such as the OR and ER. When cleaned and disinfected according to hospital protocols, these cuffs can be reused, extending their longevity and reducing the impact on your budget.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863283
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 0.550 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
Not made with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
FDA Approved
  • Yes
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Child
Cuff Size
  • Pediatric, 31 cm ( 12.2 in)
Bladder Width
  • 8.0 cm (3.1 in)
Limb Circumference
  • 14 to 21.5 cm (5.5 to 8.5 in)
Cuff Color
  • Green
Bladder Length
  • 21.5 cm (8.5 in)
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

