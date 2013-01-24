Home
Multi Care Cuff Adult XL Cuff

Multi Care Cuff Adult XL

Cuff

Multi Care Cuff, Adult XL (navy blue with edge striping). Circumference 27 - 35 cm. 10 cuffs per box. Enhanced cleaning studies support single patient and multiple patient use. Extra long version of the M1877A.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M1008B, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS, 863283
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.115 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult Extra-Long
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 13 cm (5.1'')
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 27 to 35 cm
Bladder Length
  • Bladder: 28 cm (11''); Cuff: 58 cm (22.8'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet

