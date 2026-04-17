Product Category
ECG
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
3.45m
Product Type
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Number of Leads
12
Shielded
Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
Alligator Clip
Color Coding
IEC
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
No
CE Certified
Yes
Use with Philips medical instruments
860392