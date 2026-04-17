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ECG
Soft Cloth Solid Gel Small ECG
Soft Cloth Solid Gel Small ECG
Electrode
ECG
Soft Cloth Solid Gel Small ECG
Electrode
ECG
Disposable, soft cloth backing, solid gel electrode for monitoring pediatric and adult ECG. 35mm (1.4") round., 30/pouch, 300/case
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Specifications
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Gel-Type
Solid
Material
Soft Cloth
Patient Application
Adult; Child
Electrode Shape
Round
Product Type
Electrode
Electrode Size
35mm (1.4") round
Electrode Connector Type
Snap, Grabber
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Packaging Unit
30 electrodes per pouch, 10 pouches per box
Minimum Shelf Life
24 months
CE Certified
Yes
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
Yes
Philips - Soft cloth solid gel small ECG electrode Electrode - Philips