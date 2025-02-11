Wireless ECG 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)
Wireless ECG 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)

Wireless ECG module for use with the Expression MR400 patient monitor on networks 6-10.

Specifications
  • Product details
    Unit of Measure
    1/each
    Disposable or reusable
    Reusable
    Use with Philips Equipment
    Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
    Use with Philips Supplies
    • 989803193721
    • 989803193731
    • 989803193741
    • 989803193751
    • 989803193761
    • 989803193771
    • 989803191341
    CE Certified
    Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.