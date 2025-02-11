Professional healthcare
MR monitoring
Wireless ECG 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)
MR Patient Care
HC989803194341
Wireless ECG 3.0 Module (Networks 6-10)
Wireless ECG module for use with the Expression MR400 patient monitor on networks 6-10.
Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803193721
989803193731
989803193741
989803193751
989803193761
989803193771
989803191341
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.