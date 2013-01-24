Home
Expression MR IBP Pressure Transducer, infant/neo

Expression MR

IBP Pressure Transducer, infant/neo

Designed for the MRI, this IBP Transducer is engineered to be used in the MRI.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box 20
Patient Application
  • Infant / Neonates
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Ethylene oxide sterilization
Latex-free
  • Yes
