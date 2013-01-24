A stress treadmill for use with the Philips ST80i stress testing system. 500lb/226.8kg patient capacity with 22in x 63in (56cm x 160cm) running belt. Equipped with patient tether and prominent emergency stop button.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Information sourced from TrackMaster/Full Vision, Inc.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.