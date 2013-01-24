Search terms

OEM TrackMaster TMX428

Treadmill, 110V for Philips ST80i Stress Testing System

989803195861

A stress treadmill for use with the Philips ST80i stress testing system. 500lb/226.8kg patient capacity with 22in x 63in (56cm x 160cm) running belt. Equipped with patient tether and prominent emergency stop button.

Specifications

Trackmaster treadmill (only available from Philips in North America)
Length:
  • 78.5in/199cm
Width:
  • 33in/84cm
Maximum weight capacity:
  • 500lb/227kg
Trackmaster TMX425/428 series treadmill
  • Yes
Length:
  • 78.5in/199cm
Width:
  • 33in/84cm
Maximum weight capacity:
  • 500lb/227kg
Trackmaster TMX425/428 series treadmill
  • Yes
Regulatory information
Manufacturer address
Product risks
  • Information sourced from TrackMaster/Full Vision, Inc.

