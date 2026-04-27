Product Category
Capnography
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Type
Airway Adapter
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
17 grams/0.6 ounces
Packaging Unit
25/bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Adult/Pediatric
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
No