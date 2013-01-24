An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG lead sets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Use with Philips Healthcare equipment
|
|CE Certified
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Product Category
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|