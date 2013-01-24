Home
989803199081

The MX40 SpO2 adapter is for use with Philips FAST compatible SpO2 sensors. It supports Philips SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.

Specifications

Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A, M1133A, M1191T, M1191B
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Telemetry
