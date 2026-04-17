Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

Disposable or reusable
Reusable (Multi-Patient Use)
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Replaces Product
989803128631 (M1196A)
Recommended patient weight
Greater than 40 kg (>88 lb)
Cable Length
3.0 m (9.8 ft)
Use with non Philips products
No
Use with Philips Equipment
863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
.275 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
Yes
Product category
SpO₂
Product type
Sensor
Application site
Finger
Packaging unit
1 sensor