RD rainbow SET 25R–12 Cable, 12 ft Pulse oximetry supplies

RD rainbow SET 25R–12 Cable, 12 ft

Pulse oximetry supplies

989803206931

Adapter cable for connecting Masimo RD rainbow SET sensors to select Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Masimo SET Module and Multi-Measurement Server.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes (Philips and Masimo)
Product Type
  • SpO₂ patient cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Package Weight
  • 0.2 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable/box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • Compatible sensors
Number of Pins
  • 25-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo
Cable Length
  • 12 ft
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

