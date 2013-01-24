Sweet-Ease is a 24% sucrose and purified water solution that helps to calm and soothe infants. The 15ml cup is aseptically packaged with a peel-off lid that is suitable for dipping a pacifier or for administration via a dropper or syringe.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Patient Application
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Product Category
|
|Latex-free
|