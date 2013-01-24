WeeSpecs two-piece design is made from a very soft hypo-allergenic material and can be adjusted for a custom fit. The inside frame of the goggles seals around the skeletal socket reducing pressure on the eyeball and allows a baby’s eyes to open and close naturally. Preemie size fits head circumference <lt/>28cm.
