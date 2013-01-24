Home
WeeSpecs Phototherapy Mask, Medium Phototherapy

WeeSpecs Phototherapy Mask, Medium

Phototherapy

WeeSpecs two-piece design is made from a very soft hypo-allergenic material and can be adjusted for a custom fit. The inside frame of the goggles seals around the skeletal socket reducing pressure on the eyeball and allows a baby’s eyes to open and close naturally. Medium size fits head circumference <gt/>34cm.

Product details
Product Category
  • Jaundice management
Patient Application
  • Infant/Neonate
Product Type
  • WeeSpecs Phototherapy Mask
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.0227kg
Packaging Unit
  • 50/Case
CE Certified
  • Yes

